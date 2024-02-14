DeSclafani (elbow) is considered fully healthy at the start of spring training, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
DeSclafani was limited to 19 starts in 2023 due to a right flexor strain but told reporters Wednesday that he's been throwing for months. The veteran right-hander was acquired via trade last month and is competing to be the Twins' fifth starter.
