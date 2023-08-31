Buxton (hamstring) started in center field Wednesday and went 1-for-2 with two walks at Triple-A St. Paul. He played seven innings. It was the first time Buxton has played in the field in 2023.

Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained right hamstring. It's not clear how long his rehab assignment will last, but he could be activated in early September. Once activated, the 29-year-old looks like he'll get the chance to play his first innings in the field with the big club in 2023 after serving exclusively as a designated hitter prior to landing on the IL on Aug. 4.