Archer allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over three innings in Sunday's win over the White Sox. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

It was Archer's shortest outing of the 2022 season after going at least four innings in each of his first two appearances. Tim Anderson took him deep on the very first pitch of the game. He later allowed an RBI single to Andrew Vaughn in the third. The 33-year-old righty owns a 3.18 ERA with a 10:5 K:BB this season. He's expected to take the mound against his former team in Tampa Bay next week.