Archer allowed a run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings, taking a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Archer completed five frames for just the third time in his last eight starts, and it was with one of his sharpest outings this year. He threw 77 pitches (45 strikes), though he continues to operate on a limited workload as he has for much of the year. The 33-year-old righty now has a 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 76:42 K:BB across 87.1 innings while posting a 2-6 record through 21 starts. He's tentatively projected for a tough road start in Houston next week.