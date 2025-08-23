Topa notched the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the White Sox, allowing two hits and one walk with no strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Topa registered save No. 3 on the year, and each of those have come following the trade deadline. The right-hander appears to have the upper hand over Cole Sands, who worked the seventh inning Friday, in Minnesota's closer committee in the aftermath of the Jhoan Duran trade. Topa has a 0.84 ERA over 10.2 innings in August, whereas Sands owns a 4.50 ERA across his 10 frames this month.