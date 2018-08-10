May could be in the mix for saves after the trade of Fernando Rodney to Oakland, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins may hold an audition or have a committee approach with Addison Reed, Trevor Hildenberger and Matt Magill also possibly in the mix. After struggling initially in the minors in his return from Tommy John surgery, May has looked sharp in the majors with seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings, no walks and one run allowed. He's also averaging 94.4 mph on his fastball, which is higher than his average in any of his previous three major league seasons.