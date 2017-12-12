Twins' Trevor May: Stretching out as starter
General manager Thad Levine said the Twins plan to stretch May (elbow) out as a starter, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
May missed all of 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, though he resumed throwing in August and has progressed to making up to 75 throws from around 105 feet. While May isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season, the Twins are hoping he'll be ready to rejoin their rotation in mid-May.
