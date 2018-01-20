May (elbow) has been throwing from 120 feet and hopes to throw off a mound by the end of January, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

May missed all of 2017 after suffering a torn UCL in spring training, resulting in Tommy John surgery. He resumed throwing last August and has been gradually increasing his intensity and throwing distance. He's not expected to be ready for the start of the season and could return in May.

