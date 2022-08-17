Mahle is scheduled to undergo a precautionary MRI after he exited Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Tigers in the third inning with what the Twins described as right shoulder fatigue, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He struck out one batter and allowed zero hits and one walk over 2.1 scoreless innings and didn't factor into the decision.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the MRI will reveal if anything is structurally wrong with Mahle's shoulder, but initial examinations of the right-hander revealed nothing overly concerning. Baldelli noted that Mahle is experiencing some acute pain, so even if the MRI comes back clean, the 27-year-old will still need to prove he can throw without discomfort and with his normal velocity to avoid a trip to the IL. He tentatively lines up to make his next start Tuesday in Houston.