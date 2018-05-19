Rondon, who last pitched May 13 and picked up a save, was bypassed for the next save opportunity Thursday when manager Rick Renteria called on Nate Jones.

The White Sox's closer situation remains unsettled, although it appears Joakim Soria is on the outs after giving up runs in four of his last five outings. It looks like Rondon and Jones will share the job. Those two relievers have been used in Chicago's last three save opportunities.