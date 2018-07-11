White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Designated for assignment
Rondon was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday.
Rondon had another rough outing Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on three walks and one wild pitch while recording just one out against the Cardinals. This raised his ERA to 8.49 with a 2.16 WHIP across 29.2 innings of relief this year. Jeanmar Gomez will take his place on the roster after having his contract selected by Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. Rondon will now be subjected to waivers.
