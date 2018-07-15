Bruce Rondon: Elects free agency
Rondon declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Charlotte to become a free agent, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Rondon was designated for assignment earlier this week and will take his chances in free agency rather than remaining with the White Sox organization. The 27-year-old will hope to latch elsewhere, likely via a minor-league contract due to his 8.49 ERA and 2.16 WHIP this season.
