White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Losing potential trade value
Rondon allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Astros.
Rondon has given up runs in six of his last 11 outings and it hasn't been pretty. He's allowed 16 runs on 18 hits and 12 walks over 7.1 innings during that stretch. The right-hander worked hard to get his ERA into the respectable range after putting himself in a deep hole in April, possibly putting the White Sox in position to shop him at the trade deadline, but this recent stretch leaves him with a 7.67 ERA and 2.08 WHIP. That will have a dampening effect on another team's interest.
