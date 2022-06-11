Mendick went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Rangers.
Mendick took John King yard in the eighth inning to cap a five-run rally. He's stepped into the primary role at shortstop with Tim Anderson (groin) sidelined, and Mendick has collected eight hits in his last 10 starts while hitting .324 with six RBI and seven runs scored. Overall, he's hitting .283/.317/.433 across 64 plate appearances.
