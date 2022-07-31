Sheets went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a 3-2 win against Oakland on Saturday.

Sheets connected on a two-run long ball in the seventh inning and doubling in the ninth before being lifted for pinch-runner Adam Engel, who scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch. The 26-year-old Sheets has compiled a modest three-game hitting streak during which he's gone 5-for-12, though he was 1-for-24 over his previous seven games. Sheets is now slashing .230/.293/.385 with eight home runs, 18 runs and 24 RBI through 226 at-bats.