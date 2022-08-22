Kopech was removed from Monday's start against the Royals due to a hamstring injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox initially announced that Kopech was dealing with a knee injury after he departed Monday's start, but manager Tony La Russa clarified after the game that the right-hander is dealing with a hamstring issue. Kopech will presumably be monitored further in the coming days before the White Sox determine whether he's able to make his next start, which tentatively lines up for Saturday at home against the Diamondbacks.