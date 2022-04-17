Kopech allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out five across five innings Saturday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Kopech walked the first batter he faced, who then came around to score after being let down by some poor defense. That accounted for the only run Kopech allowed, and he dominated from there by inducing seven flyball outs and 13 swinging strikes on 75 total pitches. While he's walked multiple hitters in each of his first two outings this season, Kopech has allowed only one earned run with an 8:4 K:BB across nine total frames.