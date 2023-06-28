Kopech (3-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and seven walks over four innings against the Angels. He struck out three.

Tuesday's start marked Kopech's third straight appearance lasting fewer than five innings, receiving the boot after throwing 102 pitches (53 strikes) over four frames. The 27-year-old allowed a season-high seven free passes in the loss. marking the second time he's given up more than five walks over his last three starts. Though his recent struggles and massive inefficiencies are likely to blame for his lack of depth, Kopech could be on a shorter leash moving forward if he continues to disappoint. He's expected to take the mound next against the Athletics in Oakland in a potential get-right start.