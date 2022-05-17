The White Sox placed Kopech on the paternity list Tuesday.
Kopech will be away from the team for up to three days while he witnesses the birth of his child. After making his most recent start Sunday, Kopech wouldn't have been in line to make his next start until Friday in New York anyway, so his placement on the paternity list shouldn't affect his availability this week. The White Sox are expected to return Lucas Giolito (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list to start Wednesday in Kansas City, so Kopech could end up getting an additional day of rest to make his next start Saturday, which would also come against the Yankees.
