Kopech will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Twins.

Kopech, part of the package which sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox prior to the 2017 season, has long been seen as a flamethrower whose command may hold him back from reaching his frontline starter ceiling. A quick glance at his season line suggests that's still the case, as his walk rate sits at a worryingly high 11.1 percent in 24 starts for Triple-A Charlotte. He hasn't walked a single batter in his last three starts, however, and has walked a total of just four in his last seven, striking out 59 over that stretch. He has the potential to provide a major strikeout boost to fantasy owners down the stretch, even if his ERA and WHIP are mediocre.

