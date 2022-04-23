Kopech struck out seven in five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking one in a 2-1 loss Friday in Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Kopech never had a runner get past second base as he scattered three hits and a walk. He left the game leading 1-0 and in line to record his first win of the season but the bullpen was unable to hold the slim lead. The 26-year-old has allowed one run or less in each of his three starts and is sporting a 0.64 ERA. With 83 pitches Friday, Kopech has increased his pitch count in each appearance and could secure his first win soon if he continues with a similar workload.