White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Records two-inning save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newcomb notched a save against the Royals on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over two scoreless innings.
Newcomb entered in the eighth inning with Chicago holding a three-run lead. He tossed a scoreless frame, then saw the White Sox tack on a run in the bottom of the inning. Newcomb returned for the ninth and retired the side in order to lock down the save. Primary closer Seranthony Dominguez pitched each of the previous two days, and it's unclear if he would have been called upon in the ninth anyway since the White Sox held a four-run lead. Dominguez remains the team's clear top ninth-inning option, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect Newcomb to see many additional save chances going forward.
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