White Sox's Tim Anderson: Saving legs for regular season
Anderson, who isn't stealing much this spring, said he's saving his legs for the regular season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I've been practicing my jumps and breaking pitchers down whether I'm running or not. Use the legs when it really matters," said the shortstop.
Anderson became the first White Sox shortstop to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season last year, and he plans to do more of the same despite attempting just one steal in the Cactus League. The 25-year-old swiped 26 bags in 2018 and could steal even more if he improves on a career .286 on-base percentage. That means taking more walks, something he started to do last year when walked 30 times, more than double the previous season.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hot spring rolls on•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Achieves spring cycle•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects two RBI•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expects to continue improvement•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with knee soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...