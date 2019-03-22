Anderson, who isn't stealing much this spring, said he's saving his legs for the regular season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I've been practicing my jumps and breaking pitchers down whether I'm running or not. Use the legs when it really matters," said the shortstop.

Anderson became the first White Sox shortstop to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season last year, and he plans to do more of the same despite attempting just one steal in the Cactus League. The 25-year-old swiped 26 bags in 2018 and could steal even more if he improves on a career .286 on-base percentage. That means taking more walks, something he started to do last year when walked 30 times, more than double the previous season.