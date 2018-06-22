White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was desginated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Thompson is living the life of the replacement player so far this calendar year, having already spent time with the Dodgers, Yankees, Athletics and White Sox in 2017. He could join his fifth organization of the year if claimed off waivers by another team. His performances have been far below replacement level, though, as he's hitting just .117/.162/.211 through 51 games, so there's a decent chance he returns to the White Sox in a minor-league role. A pair of Garcias, Leury (knee) and Avisail (hamstring), were activated from the disabled list to replace Thompson and the optioned Jose Rondon.
