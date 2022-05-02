Moncada (oblique) has gone 3-for-7 with a home run, two strikeouts and a walk across two games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada appears to be nearing full strength, as he attempted a stolen base Saturday and proceeded to slug a home run Sunday. Most importantly, all indications are that he has felt no discomfort in his oblique to this point, as manager Tony La Russa reported that he was able to move freely without discomfort, per Joey Pollizze of MLB.com. The team has yet to announce the date that Moncada will make his season debut, though the White Sox begin a series against the Cubs on Tuesday, which could be in play if Moncada continues to feel well.