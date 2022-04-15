Chapman walked all three batters he faced in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

With the Yankees up 3-0 heading into the ninth inning, Chapman was summoned to finish off the contest. However, the veteran closer was unable to find the strike zone, throwing just four of 16 pitches for strikes and walking all three hitters who came to the plate. Manager Aaron Boone then turned to Michael King, who recorded the first save of his career by stranding the bases loaded. Chapman was thus spared an even uglier stat line, though his fantasy managers will no doubt bemoan the missed opportunity to pick up a save. The fireballer entered the contest having registered a 5:0 K:BB and allowing no hits over three scoreless innings on the season, and given his long history of success, there's little chance that the team will lose confidence in him as a result of Thursday's messing outing. He should remain among the most secure fantasy closers, but given his history of high walk rates, occasional outings like Thursday's are to be expected.