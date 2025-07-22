De La Cruz (oblique) went 0-for-3 in Sunday's game against Triple-A Worcester.

De La Cruz had been held out since July 6 due to an oblique injury before making two starts over the weekend for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. However, he failed to accomplish much at the dish, going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts. De La Cruz has been much better outside of this two-game sample size, slashing .248/.319/.485 with seven homers, 18 RBI, five stolen bases and 17 runs scored in 28 games since June 1.