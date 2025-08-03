Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Clears waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees outrighted De La Cruz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
De La Cruz will remain with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after slashing .251/.323/.438 with 10 home runs and six steals in 55 games before the Yankees designated him for assignment Thursday. Before landing with the Yankees in May via a waiver claim, the outfielder struggled to a .191/.240/.213 slash line with Atlanta over 50 plate appearances in the majors.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Cleared to return•
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Recovering from oblique injury•
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: On taxi squad for now•
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Joins Yankees in Toronto•
-
Yankees' Bryan De La Cruz: Claimed by Yankees•
-
Braves' Bryan De La Cruz: Bound for Triple-A•