The Yankees outrighted De La Cruz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

De La Cruz will remain with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after slashing .251/.323/.438 with 10 home runs and six steals in 55 games before the Yankees designated him for assignment Thursday. Before landing with the Yankees in May via a waiver claim, the outfielder struggled to a .191/.240/.213 slash line with Atlanta over 50 plate appearances in the majors.