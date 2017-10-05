Yankees' CC Sabathia: Slated for Game 2 start
Sabathia will start Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday against the Indians, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.
Sabathia will face off against Indians ace Corey Kluber. The big southpaw compiled a 3.62 ERA and 24:5 K:BB through five September starts (27.1 innings). Sonny Gray will start Game 1 for the Yankees, with Masahiro Tanaka getting the ball for Game 3.
