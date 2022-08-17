The Yankees recalled Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Manager Aaron Boone said Florial will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rays, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

New York brought up two of its top prospects in Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A and will immediately insert the two into the starting nine, while reserve outfielders Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro were sent back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in corresponding moves. At the very least, Florial should serve as the Yankees' fourth outfielder while he's up with the big club, and he could even supplant the struggling Aaron Hicks as the team's primary center fielder. Hicks is on the bench Wednesday for the second day in a row to clear a spot in the lineup for Florial, who had slashed .300/.375/.500 over his final 12 games at Triple-A prior to being promoted.