The Yankees selected Florial's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

He's taking the roster spot vacated by Jasson Dominguez (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Florial was removed from the Yankees' 40-man roster earlier this season but has made his way back on after putting up a .944 OPS with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 25-year-old has struggled during his brief time in the majors, however, and there's no guarantee that he'll see much playing time in the final weeks.