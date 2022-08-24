Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Florial entered as a defensive replacement late in Tuesday's contest but didn't register a plate appearance. The 24-year-old was promoted by New York last week and appeared in four games during his brief stint in the majors, going 1-for-9 with an RBI, a run and four strikeouts.
