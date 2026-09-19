Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Chisholm (thumb) is expected to return from the injured list during New York's upcoming homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm has been on the shelf since Sept. 10 due to a sprained right thumb, and although Boone didn't give an estimate for exactly when Chisholm would be activated, he appears to have made encouraging progress in his recovery. He'll presumably spend the rest of the weekend ramping up baseball activities before the team determines his availability for Tuesday's series opener against the Rays.