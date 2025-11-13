Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that he has yet to discuss a contract extension with Chisholm and his representation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cashman did note he is open to having "a legitimate conversation about value" with Chisholm, who is currently slated to reach free agency following the 2026 season. Chisholm, who turns 28 in February, has said previously that he wants to remain with the Yankees over the long haul. The second baseman put up the fourth 30-30 season in franchise history in 2025, slashing .242/.332/.481 across 130 regular-season contests.