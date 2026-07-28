Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Posts big line in victory

Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Chisholm's biggest contribution was a two-run double in the fourth inning that tied the score 3-3. The speedy infielder further beefed up his line with a pair of stolen bases to boost his total to 29 thefts on the campaign, third-most in the majors. That puts Chisholm one steal away from a third consecutive 30-SB season, and he has a legitimate chance of reaching the career-high 40 regular-season thefts he recorded in 2024.