Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his start against the Orioles on Saturday.

Brito delivered five scoreless innings during his MLB debut last weekend and will make another turn through the rotation Saturday. The 25-year-old spent most of last season at Triple-A and had a 3.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB across 70.2 innings. Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow) were placed on the injured list.