Loaisiga (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three to earn the win Wednesday versus Atlanta.

Loaisiga relieved Masahiro Tanaka after four innings, and that was enough for the former to earn the win in a relief appearance. The 25-year-old Loaisiga has pitched to a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings across four outings this year. He's typically deployed in a long-relief role.