Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Donaldson (calf) is nearing a rehab assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson is performing all baseball activities without issue as he nears the completion of his recovery from the severe right calf strain that has kept him on the shelf since mid-July. He could return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible in mid-September if all goes well during his minor-league rehab stint, but the 37-year-old impending free agent might only be a bench bat for New York in the closing weeks of the 2023 campaign.