Donaldson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Donaldson has a .176/.256/.618 slash line with five home runs in 11 games since he returned from the injured list at the start of June, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's matinee. There's a strong chance the veteran is back in the lineup for Game 2. DJ LeMahieu will man third base and bat fifth.