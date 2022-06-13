Donaldson's appeal of his one-game suspension was denied Monday, so he'll serve the ban Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Donaldson's suspension was issued after he made inappropriate comments to the White Sox's Tim Anderson back on May 21. It took several weeks for his appeal to be resolved, with the third baseman hitting both the COVID-19 injured list and the regular 10-day injured list in the intervening time. Expect DJ LeMahieu to handle third base Tuesday, but Donaldson should return to the lineup for Wednesday's contest.