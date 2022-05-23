Sears will likely start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Sears made two relief appearances for the Yankees early in the season and tossed two scoreless innings before being sent down in mid-April. However, he's worked mainly as a starter at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and has posted a 1.25 ERA and 0.61 WHIP in 21.2 innings over six appearances (four starts). The Yankees need a spot starter after Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, so Sears will likely step in to make his first major-league start during Wednesday's home matchup.