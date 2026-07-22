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Yankees' Max Fried: Activated ahead of start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Yankees reinstated Fried (elbow) from the injured list Wednesday before his start against the Pirates.

Fried has been on the injured list since mid-May due to a bone bruise in his left elbow. He was originally scheduled to make a second rehab start Wednesday, but the Yankees will bring him back to the rotation early to start the final game of their doubleheader against the Pirates. The 32-year-old southpaw was expected to throw about 60 pitches in his rehab start, so New York will likely place a similar ceiling on his pitch count as he makes his first MLB start in over two months. Kervin Castro was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

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