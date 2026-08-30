Fried completed 3.2 innings in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Fried returned from a minimum-length stay on the IL due to a left elbow bone bruise. He served up a solo homer to Nick Sogard in the third inning but otherwise kept the Red Sox out of the scoring column. Fried was clearly on a pitch count following the injury, as he struck out the final two batters he faced but was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning at just 63 pitches. Still, it was a positive return for the veteran lefty, as he helped New York salvage a split of the twin bill. Fried is lined up to make his next start on the road in San Diego, and he'll presumably have some leash to pitch deeper into that contest.