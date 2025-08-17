Fried (13-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk over five-plus innings in a 12-8 win over St. Louis. He struck out six.

The southpaw secured his 13th win of the season Saturday, though it came in rocky fashion as he surrendered seven earned runs, including homers to Masyn Winn and Nolan Gorman. Fried is mired in a rough stretch, carrying a 6.80 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 41 innings over his past eight starts dating back to the beginning of July. Despite his recent skid, Fried has still delivered an impressive debut season in New York, logging 149 innings with a 3.26 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 25 starts.