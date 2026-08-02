Yankees' Max Fried: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Fried did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Fried allowed a run in the first inning but settled in from there, throwing 54 of 78 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs before departing in a 1-1 tie. The southpaw has increased his workload in each of his three starts since returning from the injured list July 22, allowing four earned runs over 13.1 innings during that stretch while posting a healthy 18:4 K:BB. He'll take a 3.12 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 75 innings this season into a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.