King (4-1) earned the win over the Rays on Thursday, allowing one walk while striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

King entered in the ninth inning with the game tied 1-1. He kept Tampa Bay at bay and was credited with the win when Anthony Rizzo hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame. King endured a rough three-game stretch near the end of May, but he has bounced back with 6.1 scoreless innings and a 10:3 K:BB over six appearances in June. He's notched two wins and three holds in that span.