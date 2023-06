King picked up the save Tuesday against the Mets, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

King sealed a 7-6 victory, setting the Mets down in order in the ninth inning after Clay Holmes pitched the eighth. It's King's first save since May 15. He improved to 4-for-6 in save chances with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 37 innings this season. King should continue to pitch in high-leverage spots for the Yankees, though Holmes is still likely the preferred ninth-inning option.