King picked up the save in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Rangers, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. He struck out two and didn't record a walk.

With Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta presumably unavailable after working the previous day, Ron Marinaccio got the call in the eighth with New York trailing and King earned a save opportunity after the Yankees took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. It was King's fifth save of the year, but his first save opportunity since June 13. It had been a struggle for King since then, allowing five runs over his last three starts. Despite his scoreless inning Sunday, King likely won't get many more save chances moving forward as long as Holmes, Peralta and Marinaccio are all healthy.