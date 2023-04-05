King's velocity was down in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
King allowed four hits over 1.1 innings in the outing, with the first two knocks driving in a pair of runs that were charged to Domingo German. King's fastball topped out at 95.2 mph in the contest, about a tick below his average velocity on the pitch last season. Overall, King's average four-seamer is clocking in at 94.1 mph this season as opposed to 96.4 mph in 2022. While the right-hander said he believes the reduced velocity to be mechanical, manager Aaron Boone suggested that the reliever may be in the midst of a "dead-arm period." It's not yet certain if the issue will impact King's availability for any upcoming games.
More News
-
Yankees' Michael King: Completes live BP session•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Throwing all pitches off mound•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Michael King: No arbitration necessary•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Doesn't need Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Michael King: Undergoes surgery•