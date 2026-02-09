default-cbs-image
The Yankees designated Fernandez for assignment Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Fernandez was claimed off waivers from the Rockies earlier this month after he was DFA'ed by Colorado in January. The 23-year-old outfielder slashed just .225/.265/.348 with a lofty strikeout rate across his first 147 big-league plate appearances last season.

